A New Jersey city has ended its electronic scooter pilot program after a teenage boy died while riding one.
Elizabeth’s City Council voted Tuesday night to end the city’s six-month Lime e-scooter program.
The vote came amid public outrage following the death of 16-year-old Nelson Miranda-Gomez. He was riding a scooter Nov. 20 when he was hit by a tow truck.
Councilman Nelson Gonzalez told NJ.com that he deeply regrets the council’s original vote to pass the pilot program.
Lime’s senior director for government relations, Phil Jones, said the company is “disappointed” by the vote and remains “devastated by the loss of Nelson Gomez.”
Coyote blamed for dog attack: Authorities say a coyote recently attacked and mauled a small dog in New Jersey, where residents are being asked to be on the lookout for the animal.
Piscataway Township police didn’t say when the attack happened but warned residents not to approach the animal.
The warning Wednesday came on the same day that Rutgers University announced that the Rutgers Ecological Preserve, also located in Piscataway, would reopen next week following two coyote attacks on campus.
Both attacks happened very close to the preserve, a 360-acre wooded natural area on the university’s Piscataway campus that was closed Nov. 14 as a precaution.
— Associated Press
