Gov. Phil Murphy says NJ Transit and Amtrak are about to begin repair and rehab work at a handful of rail stations across the state.
Murphy said Tuesday in New Brunswick the work would begin this fall and continue through early 2020 in Elizabeth, New Brunswick, Princeton Junction and Trenton.
The work includes improvements to the elevator system at New Brunswick and an extension of a platform to increase boarding capacity.
NJ Transit said service interruptions aren’t expected.
94 bears killed as hunt opens: Hunters killed 94 bears on the first day of New Jersey’s six-day bear hunt.
There were 42 bruins killed during opening day in 2018.
Numbers provided by the Division of Fish & Wildlife did not break down the zones where the bears were harvested Monday.
The hunt is restricted to five zones. Gov. Phil Murphy has again prohibited hunting on state lands.
During the first three days, hunters can only use bows and arrows. Archers and muzzleloading rifle hunters can participate Thursday and Friday.
Hunters killed 225 bears in 2018, the lowest amount since 2003.
3 teens hurt in Paterson shooting: Authorities say a street shooting in Paterson has left three teenagers wounded.
Monday night’s shooting came a day after several law enforcement agencies had conducted a three-day, citywide sweep that resulted in 30 arrests and nearly 1,300 tickets being issued for various offenses. The sweep was a response to recent shootings in the city that occurred during weekends.
Police found the three 14-year-old victims when officers responded to reports of shots fired about 8:45 p.m. The youths were being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.