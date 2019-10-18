A multivehicle crash on Interstate 80 in northern New Jersey left three people dead Friday.
Morris County prosecutors said two women and a man were killed in the accident, which occurred about 1:45 a.m. in the eastbound express lanes in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township. But further details on the victims and the crash were not disclosed due to the ongoing investigation.
Authorities removed several vehicles from the scene, including that one appeared to have sustained fire damage.
Bookkeeper gets 8 years for embezzlement: A Philadelphia bookkeeper who embezzled nearly $1.6 million from his New Jersey employer over a 10-year period was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison Thursday.
Peter Goodchild must also pay restitution.
Prosecutors say the 56-year-old Goodchild opened a PayPal account in the name of his Florham Park-based employer, then moved money from its bank account to the PayPal account. He then moved the funds to another account belonging to his girlfriend.
Once the money reached his girlfriend’s account, Goodchild transferred it into his personal bank accounts. He covered up the embezzlement by making false financial entries on files he maintained for his employer.
Sitter convicted in toddler death: A baby sitter accused of fatally beating a toddler was convicted of murder Thursday.
Hudson County prosecutors said Andrew Howard-French was also convicted of child endangerment and endangering an injured victim. The verdicts were made public Friday.
The counts against the 29-year-old Jersey City man stemmed from the July 2018 death of 23-month-old Bryce Sparrow. An autopsy determined the child died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.
Howard-French faces a possible life term when he’s sentenced Jan. 10.
Bear hunt toll at 185: New Jersey’s black bear hunt is entering its final day.
Hunters have killed 185 bruins since the hunt began Monday. Most of the bears harvested were in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
The hunt ends a half hour before sunset Saturday. The bear hunt for firearms only starts Dec. 9.
Hunters killed 225 bears in 2018, the lowest amount since 2003.
School bus driver gets DWI: Authorities have charged an Ocean County bus driver with driving while intoxicated and child endangerment.
Staff at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School in Berkeley Township called police after they said 64-year-old Anthony Rodriguez was acting erratically Thursday afternoon. His bus was taken off its route and about 30 students were transferred to another bus.
The Ocean County prosecutor said Rodriguez was arrested and refused to take a breath test. A judge approved a warrant for a blood sample, and results are pending.
— Associated Press
