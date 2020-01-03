A man who killed six women in the late 1960s and ’70s has admitted to three more slayings.
Richard Cottingham, 73, who has been behind bars since 1980, admitted he killed Jacalyn Harp, of Midland Park; Irene Blase, of Bogota; and Denise Falasco, of Closter, all of whom were strangled in the late 1960s, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
A spokeswoman for the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the cases had been cleared but did not provide details, The Record reported.
“The families of these victims were immediately and confidentially notified when the cases were solved,” said the spokeswoman, Elizabeth Rebein.
In the early 1980s, Cottingham was convicted of killing five women — three in New York and two in Bergen County — and in 2010, he confessed to killing a woman in northern New Jersey in 1967.
Vineland man among 2 charged in deadly home invasion: Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a New Jersey man during a home invasion, police said.
Rosealee Gomez, 36, of Franklinville, was charged with felony murder and Chamberlin Robinson, 41, of Vineland, was charged with murder in the October death of 26-year-old Kevin Carter, according to a statement Thursday from the Camden County prosecutor and the Gloucester Township police chief. Gomez was also charged with burglary.
Gloucester Township police responded to a call of gunshots Oct. 23 and found Carter with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Carter was killed during a home invasion, investigators found.
Gomez was arrested by U.S. marshals at her home Monday, authorities said, and Robinson is being held in the Cumberland County jail on an unrelated matter.
2 dead in Salem motel shootout: A shootout at a Salem County motel left two men dead and another critically injured, and authorities believe it may be linked to another shooting that occurred there the night before.
Police went to the Salem Motor Lodge about 8 p.m. Thursday after getting reports about shots being fired. They soon found Isa Hallman, 28, in a room suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead there a short time later.
Authorities also learned that two other men had been wounded and were driven by private vehicle to a hospital. One of them, 28-year-old Kapri Taylor, was pronounced dead there, while the other was flown to a trauma center and was in critical condition, though he is expected to recover.
The three men had been staying at the motel, authorities said, and they were shot as they ran to the room where Hallman was found.
— Associated Press
The shots came from behind a fence line adjacent to the motor lodge, authorities said.
The shootings came one night after gunfire was exchanged through the door of another room at the motel. One person suffered a hand wound in that incident, but their name and further details on that shooting have not been released.
2 dead in Bayonne fire: A fast-moving fire roared through a Bayonne apartment building early Friday, leaving an elderly couple dead and another person injured.
The fire in Bayonne also displaced dozens of residents, authorities said.
The blaze was reported shortly after 2 a.m., and firefighters found heavy flames and smoke when they arrived at the three-story building. The fire was brought under control a few hours later.
The elderly couple were removed from their unit and taken to a hospital, but both were pronounced dead there a short time later. The injured person refused medical attention at the scene.
Their names have not been released.
2 killed when train hits car: Two women were killed Friday morning when an NJ Transit train collided with their car at a railroad crossing in central New Jersey.
The accident occurred about 8:10 a.m. at the Cedar Avenue crossing in Middlesex, an NJ Transit spokeswoman said. The Raritan Valley Line train had departed from Newark and was headed to High Bridge when the collision occurred.
NJ Transit identified the victims as 73-year-old Florence Obado, of New Brunswick, the driver, and 44-year-old Susan Mazurek, of Middlesex.
The train was carrying roughly 30 people, including passengers and crew. No one aboard the train was hurt, but service on the Raritan Valley Line was suspended in both directions between Plainfield and Raritan while the investigation was ongoing.
An NJ Transit spokeswoman said a preliminary investigation found the safety equipment at the crossing was working properly.
