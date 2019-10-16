Former Gov. Christie Whitman says she stands by a tweet she deleted in which she compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.
The Republican tweeted Hitler “has nothing on” Trump.
Whitman’s tweet was in response to reports that a violent parody video depicting a likeness of Trump shooting and stabbing opponents and members of the media was played during a conference at his Miami golf resort.
Whitman tells WNBC-TV in New York the comparison was “inflammatory” but she hoped the shock value would make people realize the severity of the situation.
Whitman, who also served as administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, says she is “really frightened for the country.”
After the White House condemned the video, Whitman tweeted again saying the video was “the stuff of dictators.”
2 prison-bound in postal scheme: Two New Jersey men who bribed postal workers to steal credit cards from the mail are headed to prison.
Olagoke Araromi received a 61-month sentence Tuesday, while Moussa Dagno got a 57-month term. Olagoke also must pay $87,503 in restitution, while Araromi must pay $84,573.
Both men had pleaded guilty to bribery, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Federal prosecutors say Araromi, a Union Township resident, and Dagno, of Harrison, recruited at least six letter carriers and postal service employees to steal credit cards from the mail in exchange for cash bribes, usually $100 per stolen card.
Once Araromi had the stolen cards and activated them, prosecutors say he and Dagno used them to buy high-end electronics and clothing at retail stores throughout the state.
N.J. bear hunt count up to 152: Hunters have killed 152 bears so far during New Jersey’s latest black bear hunt.
The state’s Division of Fish & Wildlife says 58 bruins were culled on Tuesday, a day after 94 were killed on the hunt’s opening day.
The hunt is restricted to five zones, as Gov. Phil Murphy has again prohibited hunting on state lands. The highest number of kills have been reported in two zones in northern and northeastern Jersey, where 102 bears overall have been harvested so far.
During the first three days, hunters can only use bows and arrows. Archers and muzzle-loading rifle hunters can participate on Thursday and Friday.
The bear hunt for firearms only is set to begin on Dec. 9.
Hunters killed 225 bears in 2018, the lowest amount since 2003.
Woman gets $4.6 million in firefighter suit: A New Jersey woman who was permanently injured in a crash last year with a volunteer firefighter answering a fire call has settled a lawsuit for $4.6 million.
NJ.com reports that 56-year-old Melinda Baker, of Manuta, received $4.5 million from the Wenonah Volunteer Fire Department’s insurance company and $100,000 from the other driver’s insurance policy.
Baker was driving through an intersection in Mantua in January 2018 when a car driven by the firefighter, who was on the way to a call when he went through a red light and slammed into her vehicle.
Baker suffered severe injuries including neck, spine and rib fractures. She now uses a wheelchair and a lift to move around her home.
A request for comment was sent to an attorney representing the fire department.
Youth coach charged with sexually assaulting players: A veteran police officer and youth football coach in New Jersey has been charged with sexually assaulting two players.
East Orange Police Sgt. Edward Giles, a 30-year veteran of the force, was arrested Friday and faces 16 counts, including aggravated sexual assault.
The 59-year-old Giles is a community resource officer and has served as youth football director of the East Orange Police Athletic League for many years.
Union County prosecutors allege he assaulted two players under the age of 13 on multiple occasions between 1998 and 2003, sometimes at his home in Roselle.
Giles is being held at the Union County Jail and faces a detention hearing Thursday.
An attorney representing Giles calls the charges “meritless” and said allegations had arisen previously but hadn’t been deemed sufficient for criminal charges.
— Associated Press
