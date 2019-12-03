Thousands of utility customers in New Jersey remain without power after a massive storm dropped snow, sleet and rain across the state for two days.
Jersey Central Power and Light reported 41,634 homes and businesses were without electricity Tuesday afternoon. They were mainly in Sussex, Morris and Warren counties.
Roughly 15,000 more customers served by other utilities and solar power groups also had no service.
The National Weather Service said trained spotters reported Monday’s storm left behind 10 inches of snow in Sussex and Morris counties. Somerset County saw 4 inches, and there was more than 2 inches in Monmouth County.
Little League officials admit stealing funds: Two former high-ranking officials with a New Jersey youth baseball league whose all-star team played in the Little League World Series two years ago have admitted stealing league funds.
Tony Del Vecchio, who was president of the Holbrook Little League in Jackson, and former league treasurer John Lehmann pleaded guilty Monday to theft as part of a plea deal with Ocean County prosecutors. They will recommend that both men receive probation sentences as long as they each pay $63,085 in restitution by their sentencing dates.
The pair were charged following an investigation that started in December 2017 after county authorities received an anonymous letter detailing the alleged theft of league funds. Prosecutors had alleged the duo converted $118,000 in league funds to their benefit between 2014 and 2018.
Man killed by police opened fire on officers, authorities say: Authorities say a man was killed after he opened fire on police officers and they returned fire in Secaucus.
Officers had responded to a report of a domestic incident with shots fired Sunday in the Harmon Cove development.
Officials say 68-year-old Anthony Russo was outside the home with a handgun when he opened fire. Officials say multiple officers fired their weapons and Russo was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was injured.
The origin of the fatal shot is under investigation.
The state attorney general’s shooting response team is investigating as required by law.
Fatal house fire probed: Authorities are trying to determine what sparked a house fire that left a man dead in Florence Township.
The blaze started just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Amboy Avenue. It took firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control.
The man’s adult daughter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The man’s name has not been released because his relatives have not been notified.
— Associated Press
