One year after one of New Jersey’s deadliest viral outbreaks, residents are closer to understanding how it claimed the lives of 11 children.
NorthJersey.com says state health officials have spent almost a year fighting the release of documents that could explain government response to the Wanaque outbreak. The newspaper sued the health department last December after it refused to provide access to documents.
NorthJersey.com reported the department has slowly released 1,400 pages of documents over the past year they say are either “irrelevant” or contain so many redactions it is impossible to determine what the government was doing during the height of the crisis.
The newspaper’s attorney said all records should be released with minimal redactions as the outbreak was a significant public health issue. Health department lawyers say redactions were made to protect patient privacy.
Turtle smuggler pleads guilty: Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to smuggling more than 1,000 box turtles that were illegally collected in Oklahoma.
Court records show 26-year-old William T. Gangemi, of Freehold, Monmouth County, was accused of violating a federal law against the sale or purchase of illegally collected wildlife with a market value over $350.
Gangemi was allegedly part of a syndicate of wildlife smugglers involved in the purchase and transportation of three-toed and western box turtles from Oklahoma to New Jersey. The collection of both types of turtles for commercial purposes is illegal in Oklahoma.
Prosecutors said Gangemi pleaded guilty Wednesday and will be sentenced Jan. 27. Records show Gangemi was sentenced to two years’ probation in June after pleading guilty to similar charges in South Carolina.
Woman attempts to confront boyfriend’s killer in court: Sheriff’s officers tackled a woman in a courtroom when she tried to confront a man who had just been convicted of killing her boyfriend.
Authorities said Anne Marie Palmiotto made her way past the railing that separates the defendant from the courtroom gallery but was tackled before she reached John Curtin on Tuesday.
A Monmouth County jury convicted the 20-year-old Keansburg man on numerous charges, including felony murder, that stemmed from the August 2018 shooting of 20-year-old Evan Smultz. Authorities said it occurred when Curtin went to the Keyport apartment Smultz and Palmiotto shared so he could buy marijuana from Smultz.
Palmiotto testified that Curtin took out a gun to rob Smultz and all three ended up on the ground wrestling before Smultz was shot.
Curtin said he acted in self-defense, claiming the shooting was an accident.
State sued over credit report law: The state is being sued over a new law that requires credit bureaus to make credit reports available in Spanish and 10 additional languages.
NJ.com reports the Consumer Data Industry Association filed the lawsuit in federal court on behalf of Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.
The suit claims the law violates the First Amendment by “compelling speech” in other languages.
Chi Chi Wu, an attorney with the nonprofit National Consumer Law Center, criticized the bureaus for filing the suit instead of “providing access to tens of thousands of New Jerseyans with limited English skills.”
The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs has been authorized to begin the process of selecting the list of languages. The list was not immediately available.
— Associated Press
