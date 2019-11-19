A police detective accused of sexually assaulting two children has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault.
William Sanchez-Monllor entered his plea Monday as part of a deal with Burlington County prosecutors. He will receive a 30-year prison term with no chance for parole when he’s sentenced Feb. 28.
Sanchez-Monllor, a 38-year-old Burlington Township resident, has served with the Trenton police force since 2010. He had been suspended without pay following his arrest last October, and his job status wasn’t known Tuesday.
Authorities have not disclosed specific details about the incidents or said how he met the children. Sanchez-Monllor had been indicted on 48 counts overall earlier this year stemming from the assaults that authorities say began as early as 2014.
Driver denies responding to message in fatal crash: The driver in what is believed to be New Jersey’s first texting-while-driving vehicular homicide case denies responding to a message when police say she caused a crash that left a pedestrian dead.
Alexandra Mansonet on Monday testified she was looking down to turn on her rear defogger and looked up when she rear-ended a car in Hazlet that struck a pedestrian who died five days later in September 2016.
Mansonet said she had read a message about dinner plans from her former sister-in-law that said “Cuban, American, Mexican, pick one” in front of her house. She said she didn’t answer because she hadn’t made up her mind.
Under cross-examination, a prosecutor questioned why the letters ”M” and “e” were typed but never sent.
Closing arguments were expected Tuesday.
1 dead, 3 hurt in Newark shooting: Authorities say a shooting in New Jersey’s largest city has left one person dead and three others injured.
The gunfire in Newark erupted shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. But it wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the shooting or how many shooters may have been involved.
The names of the four shooting victims have not been disclosed. Authorities say the three wounded people were being treated at hospitals for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation.
Police kill savage fox: Police have killed a fox they say attacked five people in a northern New Jersey community and tried to attack an officer.
Glen Ridge police say the first attack was reported about 9:15 a.m. Friday.
As officers from that department and the Bloomfield Animal Control agency searched for the fox, authorities learned two other people had also been bitten. Those three people were treated at hospitals for bite wounds.
Officers found the fox about two hours later near the NJ Transit railroad tracks. Authorities say the fox was euthanized after it attempted to attack one of the officers.
The two other people attacked by the fox apparently were not bitten by it.
State wildlife officials will test the animal to see whether it had rabies.
— Associated Press
