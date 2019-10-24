New Jersey is seeking to revoke the liquor license of one of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs as a result of charges the club served too much alcohol to a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal drunken driving accident.
The Washington Post first reported details of the state’s action Thursday.
The state attorney general’s office says in a letter Trump National in Colts Neck has 30 days to respond. A message was left with the club seeking a response.
The state says the violations stem from August 2015 when the club sold alcohol to an already intoxicated person in violation of the license. The man pleaded guilty last year to a vehicular homicide charge in the death of his father.
Judge criticized for comments on women: A New Jersey judge is facing a complaint over comments to a defendant suggesting men should treat women delicately “just to let them know you’re the man and you’re in control.”
The state Supreme Court’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct posted the complaint Tuesday alleging a breach of conduct against Municipal Court Judge Steven Brister.
The complaint says Brister addressed a defendant facing domestic violence charges in February, telling him you can’t go at women like “Mike Tyson,” and “at best,” you treat women “as if you’re holding a feather, just to let them know you’re the man and you’re in control.”
Brister sits in East Orange part time and is an acting judge in Newark.
Hiker: Smart watch saved our lives: A man says he and his hiking companion were rescued after they fell off a cliff in New Jersey because the impact spurred his smart watch to call 911.
James Prudenciano and Paige Paruso were hiking in Hartshorne Woods Park in Atlantic Highlands last week when they got lost in the woods. They eventually tumbled down a steep cliff as darkness set in.
Prudenciano had bought the watch two days earlier and chose to activate the “fall detection” feature, which alerts the owner’s emergency contacts and calls 911 when it detects that its user has fallen.
Rescuers were eventually able to reach the couple, who were taken ashore by a boat. They were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.
Trooper suspended for Ind. DWI: A State Police trooper has been suspended without pay after he was charged with driving drunk while in Indiana for another officer’s funeral.
Michael Kulik was arrested after being stopped in West Lafayette on Oct. 18. That occurred hours before he was due to represent his department at the funeral of Indiana State Trooper Peter “Bo” Stephan, who was killed in a crash while responding to a call on Oct. 11.
Officials say Kulik did not attend the funeral because he was still in custody.
— Associated Press
