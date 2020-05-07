NJ colleges to students enrolled out of state: 'Think about coming home': Ten state colleges have created the New Jersey Scholar Corps and are asking students who are enrolled out of state to return home, attend college in state and help rebuild the economy.
South Jersey small businesses say they’ve been locked out of federal payroll protections: Federal efforts funded under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act seek to keep the national economy afloat. That includes the Payroll Protection Program, with about $349 billion set aside to help businesses keep workers employed or at least on the payroll. But many small businesses have reported difficulty accessing funds from the PPP and other programs.
Former Mainland assistant Mike Wilson named head football coach at Schalick: The Cougars, who compete in the West Jersey Football League Diamond Division, finished 2-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Wilson wants to create a “defensive tradition to Schalick.”
Luxor Capital granted license to operate Ocean Casino Resort: In February 2019, Luxor pumped $70 million into the casino, including $50 million to pay down debt. It also assembled a new management team with experience in the Atlantic City market, and set out to correct many of the perceived flaws of the property, including a confusing layout of the casino floor.
Business leaders say they'll need to get creative to save summer: “As depressing as this situation is, we will get through this. It will be another month or two, and we’ll go through a lot of hardships, and then things will start to return to normal,” said Michael Busler, professor of business studies-finance at Stockton University, who advocated for reopening as soon as next Friday.
