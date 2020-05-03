Parks open

Cars stream into the entrance on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Dozens fill parks, golf courses as Murphy eases COVID-19 restrictions: A perfect spring Saturday was marked by one of the first restrictions lifted across the state, even as cases of the new coronavirus continue to increase, including in Atlantic County.

Hammonton Center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why: A spokesperson for Centers Health Care of the Bronx, New York, which owns the Hammonton Center, attributed the spike in cases to state testing but did not answer questions about why its numbers were so much higher than those of other long-term care facilities in South Jersey.

25-year-old man fatally shot in Pleasantville: Authorities did not identify the man but said he was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

High school wrestling in New Jersey adapting to rising girls participation: Several rule changes from the National Federation of State High School Associations aim to make wrestling a gender-neutral sport.

Pandemic showcases CRDA's focus on Atlantic City: “There’s a real feeling on the board that we have responsibility to the people in Atlantic City,” said CRDA Chairman Robert Mulcahy. “There’s a unanimous feeling on the board to do anything we can to help (in the current) situation.”

Volunteers prepare over 800 hot meals at the All Wars Memorial Building to distribute to seniors throughout Atlantic City, NJ. April 30, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)

