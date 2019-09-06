Atlantic City 21, Egg Harbor 13
Butler 34, Pequannock 14
Camden 24, Winslow 0
Cinnaminson 21, Delran 10
Delaware Valley Regional 41, Bishop Ahr 0
Gonzaga College, D.C. 35, Don Bosco Prep 21
Kinnelon 7, Parsippany 0
Lakeland 40, Ramsey 0
Lenape Valley 28, Newton 0
Mainland Regional 35, Overbrook 0
Manalapan 23, Middletown South 13
Middle Township 35, Cumberland Regional 8
Middlesex 48, Dunellen 12
Montgomery 36, Hightstown 14
Montville 26, Mendham 0
Moorestown 24, Seneca 14
Ocean City 35, Lower Cape May Regional 0
Old Bridge 7, East Brunswick 0
Old Tappan 21, Northern Highlands 14
Park Ridge 45, Wood-Ridge 0
Pascack Valley 27, Roxbury 0
Phillipsburg 45, Warren Hills 0
Point Pleasant Beach 28, Manville 7
Point Pleasant Boro 23, Barnegat 13
Randolph 20, Livingston 6
Rumson-Fair Haven 20, Red Bank Catholic 14
Shawnee 45, Rancocas Valley 7
Shore Regional 35, Asbury Park 6
South Hunterdon 47, Highland Park 0
Toms River East 21, Howell 19
Voorhees 13, Bound Brook 10
Waldwick 27, Glen Rock 0
Watchung Hills 27, North Hunterdon 0
Wayne Valley 31, Andover, Mass. 12
Williamstown 28, Vineland 7
Woodstown 27, Florence 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.