When service returned on the Atlantic City Rail Line between the resort and Philadelphia in May, riders breathed a sigh of relief. The line closed in September 2018 for the installation of federally mandated safety mechanisms and NJ Transit said to expect its return in early 2019. That comeback was delayed multiple times and the agency gave little indication as to why, as riders carpooled or rode the bus to work. The confusion turned to anger when commuters confronted Executive Director Kevin Corbett at a fiery public meeting at the Atlantic City Rail Terminal in February. Throughout the closure, the line – which has only meager ridership – became a flashpoint for what many South Jersey residents saw as indifference from the state. Since reopening, the line has been subject to frequent cancellations due to an ongoing engineering shortage, according to NJ Transit spokespersons.
