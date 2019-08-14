Women’s soccer coaches from the New Jersey Athletic Conference selected Stockton University to finish fourth in a preseason poll released Wednesday.
The coaches also unanimously picked 2018 NJAC champion The College of New Jersey as the favorite to win the conference again. The Lions received all 10 first-place votes.
TCNJ coach Joe Russo, the longest-tenured women’s soccer coach in the conference, enters his 30th season with a career record of 518-64-43. The Lions finished 15-1-2 and had their third consecutive undefeated NJAC season (7-0-1). Their season ended after advancing to the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament. They will return a league-high six all-conference players.
Rowan finished second in the poll, followed by Montclair State. Stockton and Rutgers-Camden rounded out the top five.
Finishing sixth through 10th, respectively, were Kean, William Paterson, Rutgers-Newark, Ramapo and New Jersey City. Kean was selected as this season’s dark horse.
Stockton finished third in the NJAC last season with a 6-2-1 record in conference play. Head coach Nick Juengert enters his 17th season with a 224-102-40 record, including a 13-4-4 record in 2018. The Ospreys will return four all-conference players from last year. Junior Dasey DiElmo (Pinelands Regional H.S.) leads the returning quartet. She is joined by NJAC second-team selection Salena LeDonne and NJAC honorable mention players Michelle Flounder and Kiersten Reszkowski.
The Ospreys begin their 2019 season at the Kean Cougar Classic. They take on New England College at 2 p.m. Aug. 30 and Staten Island at 1 p.m. Aug. 31.
The 26th season of NJAC women’s soccer begins Aug. 30 with eight teams in nonconference action. The first conference matches take place Sept. 21.
The top six regular season finishers advance to the NJAC Championship Tournament beginning Nov. 2.
Semifinals are set for Nov. 5, and the championship will be played at the site of the highest seed Nov. 8. The winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III national tournament.