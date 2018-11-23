Health officials say they’ve identified two new cases of children infected with adenovirus at a Camden County pediatric health care facility.
The Voorhees Pediatric Facility told WPVI-TV Friday that brings the total number of infected patients to 12. Facility officials say there have been no related deaths and none of the patients are in critical condition.
At least 10 people died earlier this year after an outbreak of a different strain of adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in North Jersey. There have been 28 cases associated with the respiratory virus at the center, where the affected children had severely compromised immune systems. One death was a young adult.
Officials have said there is no wider public health concern stemming from the outbreak.
Manslaughter conviction in livery-cab argument: A man who rammed his BMW into a livery cab driver during an argument while his 16-month-old son was in the car has been convicted of aggravated manslaughter.
A jury in Union County convicted Emmanuel John for the attack in June 2017.
Authorities say the incident began with an argument over a dinged car door. John then allegedly beat 45-year-old Imran Masood before running his car into him when Masood tried to take a cellphone picture of his license plate.
The 45-year-old Masood, of Avenel, never regained consciousness and died at University Hospital in Newark.
John also was convicted of child endangerment because his infant son was in the back of the car.
The 33-year-old John, of Elizabeth, is scheduled for sentencing in January.
Man accused of beating police robot: Police say an armed New Jersey man struck a police robot several times with a pry bar during a seven-hour standoff.
Robert Collins was arrested early Wednesday by police officers in Hopatcong.
The New Jersey Herald reports the standoff began Tuesday night after police received a report of a man threatening to shoot someone with a stolen gun.
State police attempted to negotiate with Collins, but he refused to cooperate. When they sent a mechanical robot to make contact with him, he struck the robot with the pry bar.
Police later recovered the pry bar and three stolen handguns from the home.
Collins was being held in the county jail and faces charges including making terroristic threats, criminal mischief and weapons offenses.
100 evacuated in Thanksgiving Toms River fire: A fire at an apartment complex forced about 100 people to be evacuated Thanksgiving morning.
The blaze started shortly before 7 a.m. at the building in Toms River. The East Dover Fire Company said residents reported black smoke coming from the fourth floor of the five-story building.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke on the fourth and fifth floors.
Police told NJ.com about 100 people were taken to a temporary shelter at Toms River High School South.
Some residents suffered from smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries.
— Associated Press