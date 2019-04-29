End of the line for the midnight express
With the return of the Atlantic City Rail Line next month, New Jersey Transit riders will gain an early-morning commuter train to Philadelphia but will also lose a late-night train.
Murphy signs foreclosure package in Atlantic City In the heart of a region hit hardest by foreclosures, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a package of bills Monday designed to help homeowners and assist communities dealing with blighted properties.
Local man claims a "Victory" with No. 1 gospel single After losing his first wife to cancer in 2006, R&B and gospel music produce/songwriter Fred Jerkins III, formerly of Galloway Township, knew he wanted to do something to increase cancer awareness.
Nicole Born Memorial tourney bring out surf-fishers of all ages 305 surf-fishers, including 41 kids, participated in the Association of Surf Angling Club's weekend contest, reeling in lots of striped bass.
Philadelphia hops on the Wentz Wagon for one more year The Eagles began laying the groundwork for signing quarterback Carson Wentz to an extension by exercising the fifth-year option on his rookie contract Monday.