Kira Sides scored 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had five steals to lead the Middle Township High School girls basketball team to a 66-27 win over Holy Spirit.

Kate Herlihy scored 14 and had five steals, seven assists and eight rebounds for the Panthers.

Middle is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.

Holy Spirit 7 6 5 9 - 27

Middle Township 19 15 25 7 - 66

HS – Lynch 6, Pugliese 6, Murray 6, Cella 7, Florio 2,

MT – Sides 23, Barber 4, Hunter 8, Herlihy 14, DeRose 6, Bock 2, Robinson 3, Elston 4, Graham 2

