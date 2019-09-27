In a Facebook post Sept. 27, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said that the State Police, FBI, as well as city police and the Prosecutor’s Office are still actively investigating Dulce’s disappearance.
In the post, Webb-McRae asked the public to remain observant and report any information, like a possible sighting or suspicious behavior, that would help officials find Dulce and/or determine the circumstances leading to Dulce's disappearance.
