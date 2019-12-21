KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes reached a career milestone on the day that his senior point guard played his final college game.
Jordan Bowden scored 19 points and Yves Pons tied a school record with six blocks Saturday as the 21st-ranked Volunteers beat Jacksonville State 75-53 to give Barnes his 700th career victory.
He’s the 22nd head coach to earn 700 career Division I wins and is the seventh active coach to reach that mark. The others are Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, Coastal Carolina’s Cliff Ellis and Kentucky’s John Calipari.
NO. 24 TEXAS TECH 68, TEXAS-RIO GRANDE VALLEY 58
LUBBOCK, Texas — Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey didn’t take long finding a way to get involved after missing four games for No. 24 Texas Tech with a hamstring injury, scoring on an alley-oop dunk within the first three minutes.
Ramsey didn’t score again in the first half but wound up with 15 points, and the Red Raiders overcame another sluggish start in a victory over Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
Fellow freshman Terrence Shannon had his fourth straight double-figure game with 14 points as the Red Raiders (8-3) extended their nonconference home winning streak to 53 games. It’s the second-longest active streak in the nation.
NO. 17 BUTLER 70, PURDUE 61
INDIANAPOLIS — Bryce Golden scored 14 points and No. 17 Butler used relentless defense to pull away from Purdue in the second game of the Crossroads Classic.
The Bulldogs (11-1) have won two straight since losing at No. 11 Baylor.
Trevion Williams led Purdue (7-5) with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Boilermakers have lost two of their last three games and two straight in the event that brings Indiana’s four best-known programs to Indianapolis for a December doubleheader.
NO. 11 MEMPHIS 77, JACKSON STATE 49
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis had a terrible time handling the ball. But it could rebound and it could shoot.
And that was enough for an eighth straight victory.
Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and nine rebounds and DJ Jeffries added 13 points for No. 11 Memphis, which defeated Jackson State. This was the first game for the Tigers since top recruit James Wiseman — already suspended by the NCAA — decided to leave the team and prepare for the NBA.
NO. 25 WEST VIRGINIA 75, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 64
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver had a happy homecoming.
Tshiebwe scored 19 points and Derek Culver added 15 as No. 25 West Virginia overcame scrappy Youngstown State for a victory.
West Virginia (10-1) scored the final eight points to seal its third straight win since its only loss against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. The Mountaineers were playing as a ranked team for the first time this season.
NO. 19 FLORIDA STATE 66, SOUTH FLORIDA 60
SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida State had trouble making a shot. South Florida had trouble getting a shot.
The No. 19-ranked Seminoles used smothering defense to overcome a 10-point deficit in the final seven minutes and beat South Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic.
The Seminoles shot only 40 percent but matched a season high by forcing 24 turnovers, including seven as they outscored the Bulls 19-3 down the stretch.
NO. 14 MICHIGAN 86, PRESBYTERIAN 44
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Isaiah Livers went up for a dunk and missed, drawing a foul in the process. Then he walked around looking gimpy and holding his left leg.
Not what Michigan needed in what was otherwise a routine victory.
Livers left early in the first half, but that was the only real problem for the 14th-ranked Wolverines in an 86-44 win over Presbyterian on Saturday. Michigan described the injury as a muscle strain, and coach Juwan Howard didn’t have much information afterward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.