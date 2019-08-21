Chances for showers and thunderstorms will grow during the afternoon Wednesday. A couple of storms are likely to move through, and they are expected to be strong.
Their strength should be reflected by heavy rainfall.
The Atlantic City Airshow begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Potential storms may arrive during the end, but look for them to happen mainly after the show. Overall, the weather should cooperate for the excitement in the sky.
To break down specifics, atmospheric conditions are more primed for serious thunderstorm development to the north of the region. So South Jersey will be at the southern end of the strongest threat of storms.
Northern counties could see a few more storms in the late afternoon and evening. However, it is possible a few storms could slip down into the southern reaches of the area during that time.
Overall, I’m not expecting a washout Wednesday. But the fuel is there to produce severe storms.
There is going to be a fair amount of sun and warm breezes Wednesday.
High temperatures will be back up into the 90s.
Excessive heat and humidity will be ongoing. The scorching conditions will continue to dominate the area until Friday.
Thursday brings another 90-degree day with the threat of thunderstorms.
A cold front is expected to approach, but its timing is unclear. Meaning, showers and thunderstorms are likely with a very unpredictable schedule Thursday.
A mixture of sun and clouds will dominate, so you won’t be looking at storms all day long. Spotty storm coverage increases later in the day and may continue overnight into early Friday.
By Thursday night onward, overnight lows will start their decline into the 60s, finally taking a break from lows in the mid-70s.
Because of the uncertain timing of the passage of the front, Friday is not assuredly dry from start to finish. Friday does bring cooler temperatures.
But there exists a slight chance of showers lingering in the morning.
A gradual clearing will unfold to a beautiful weekend and start to the next week.
Friday will see temperatures near 80. Same for Saturday and Sunday. Dew points will decrease over the weekend, minimizing moisture content in the air.
High temperatures for some locations may only reach the upper 70s, especially Monday. This serves as a reminder that Monday begins the last week of August.
Alexa Trischler, a broadcast meteorologist in West Virginia and native of South Jersey, is filling in while Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci is away.