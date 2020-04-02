April 3
1930 — The Montreal Canadiens win the NHL Stanley Cup with a two-game sweep of the Boston Bruins.
1977 — Jean Ratelle of the Boston Bruins scores his 1,000th point with an assist in a 7-4 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
1982 — Buffalo’s Gil Perrault scores his 1,000th point with an assist in a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
1988 — Louisiana Tech wins the NCAA women’s basketball championship with a 56-54 come-from-behind victory over Auburn.
1988 — Amy Alcott shoots a 1-under 71 to win the Dinah Shore by two shots over Colleen Walker.
1989 — Michigan beats Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime to win the NCAA basketball championship. Rumeal Robinson hits two free throws with 3 seconds left for the Wolverines.
1993 — For the first time in its 157-year history, the Grand National steeplechase is declared void because of a false start. Esha Ness crosses the line first, but most of the jockeys are unaware a false start is called and the majority of the 39-horse field continue the 4½-mile race around the Aintree course even though nine stay behind at the start line.
1994 — Charlotte Smith’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gives North Carolina a 60-59 victory over Louisiana Tech in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game.
1994 — The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 in Major League Baseball’s first Sunday night opener, sending baseball into a new era with three divisions and a new playoff format.
1995 — UCLA wins its first national basketball championship in 20 years and record 11th NCAA title, keeping Arkansas from repeating with an 89-78 victory.
2002 — Utah sets an NBA record by clinching its 17th straight winning season after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 99-87.
2004 — St. Louis clinches its 25th consecutive NHL playoff berth, the longest in major league sports, with a 4-1 win over Nashville.
2006 — Joakim Noah dominates UCLA with 16 points, nine rebounds and a record seven blocks to key a 73-57 blowout for Florida’s first national title in men’s basketball.
2007 — After a nine-year title drought, Tennessee and coach Pat Summitt are NCAA champions. The Lady Vols capture an elusive seventh national title, beating Rutgers 59-46.
2008 — Alex Ovechkin breaks Luc Robitaille’s single-season NHL record for most goals by a left wing with his 64th and 65th scores to lead Washington to a 4-1 victory over Tampa Bay.
2010 — David Haye mounts a successful first defense of his WBA heavyweight title after punishing John Ruiz for nine rounds in Manchester, England.
2010 — Bernard Hopkins wins a brutal unanimous decision over Roy Jones Jr. in their long-delayed rematch, emphatically avenging his loss in the famed champions’ first fight nearly 17 years earlier.
2011 — Stacy Lewis holds off defending champion Yani Tseng to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship by three strokes, earning her first LPGA Tour title in the year’s first major. Lewis shoots a 3-under 69 to finish at 13-under 275.
2011 — Texas A&M upsets its second straight top-seeded team in the NCAA women’s tournament to advance to its first national championship game. Tyra White drives the length of the court to give Texas A&M the go-ahead layup and a 63-62 victory over Stanford. Skylar Diggins scores 28 points and Notre Dame upsets Connecticut 72-63, ending the brilliant career of Maya Moore and the Huskies’ quest for a third straight national championship.
2012 — Brittney Griner scores 26 points and grabs 13 rebounds to help Baylor finish off an undefeated season with an 80-61 win over Notre Dame in the women’s national championship game. Baylor becomes the first team in NCAA history to win 40 games.
— Associated Press
