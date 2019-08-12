St. Joseph West Deptford Football

St. Joe's assistant coach Rick Mauriello talks to his team after West Deptford scored the second quarter, as the St. Joseph Wildcats football team take on West Deptford, in Hammonton, Oct. 13, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Gloucester Catholic; Holy Cross Prep; Holy Spirit; Hudson Catholic; Immaculata; Montclair Immaculate; Marist; Montclair Kimberley; Morris Catholic; Morristown-Beard; Newark Academy; St. Joseph (Hamm.); St. Mary’s (Ruth.)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments