St. Augustine vs Williamstown Football

St. Augustine Prep vs Williamstown football. Nov. 1, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

(9) Notre Dame at (1) St. Peter’s Prep - Friday 7 p.m.

(5) St. Augustine at (4) Seton Hall Prep  - Saturday 1 p.m.

(6) Bergen Catholic at (3) Don Bosco Prep - Friday 7 p.m.

(10) Paramus Catholic at (2) St. Joseph (Mont.) - Saturday 1 p.m.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments