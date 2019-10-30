Holy Spirit St. Joe state final

St. Joseph High School wins the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

IN: St Joes, Holy Spirit 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Load comments