OCEAN CITY — Both teams had their share of scoring chances, but the Ocean City Nor’easters tied the New York Red Bulls U-23s 0-0 on Friday night at Carey Stadium.
Ocean City goalie Jan Hoffelner made seven saves, and New York keeper Marcellin Goher had five saves.
The Nor’easters are now 2-3-3 for nine points in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. The Red Bulls are 3-3-2 in the division for 11 points.
O.C.’s Kwesi Allen had a good opportunity to win it near the right post from three yards out in second-half stoppage time, but Goher made a diving save.
“Luck is a huge part of the game, and so far it hasn’t been on our side,” Ocean City coach Kevin Nuss said. “Our guys did what we asked of them. They showed good energy. New York Red Bulls is a really good team that we’ve tied twice, but our boys played well and I’m proud of them. Jan made some big saves when we needed them. We’ve played well the last three or four games, but we haven’t gotten the result we wanted. We need a breakout game.”
The Nor’easters tied the Red Bulls U-23s 2-2 on June 12 in Whippany in Morris County.