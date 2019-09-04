BORGATA

9 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 6; $35, $45

WHAT TO EXPECT: Norm MacDonald is a comedian, actor and writer who is best known for his five years as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” during the 1990s. While on SNL MacDonald anchored “Weekend Update” and proved to be one of the most outrageously funny anchors in the show’s history. The comic got his opportunity to do his own sitcom with ABC’s “The Norm Show” which ran for three seasons beginning in 1999. Through it all MacDonald has managed to maintain a successful stand-up career and has always been regarded as one of the best in the business by his peers. His laid-back, sarcastic approach has endeared him to his legions of fans.

