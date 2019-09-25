Returning to the Wildwoods Convention Center, is the North American Sea Glass Festival, which will feature a variety of sea glass artisans and authors from around the country, sea glass collections from all over the world, the highly anticipated Shard of the Year contest, and presentations by marble and bottle experts.
Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Shard Identification experts about their own beachcombing finds. Vendors include handcrafted jewelry, home décor pieces, ornaments, gel candles, mosaics and more. T
he festival will take place in the Oceanfront Arena at the Convention Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 per day or $10 for a two-day ticket. Children under 12 years old are free. For more, go to SeaGlassAssociation.org.
