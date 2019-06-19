What's in a name?
Businesses and attractions in the city's South Inlet section are jointly promoting their section of the Boardwalk and surrounding blocks into a dining and entertainment district.
Petition started to change Atlantic City's government City Council will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in response to a recently launched petition effort to alter the city’s form of government. Follow reporter David Danzis on Twitter for live updates.
Graduation Central: Seniors from Pleasantville, Chartertech and Cumberland Regional high schools gave their seniors big send-offs this week. Click here for more graduation galleries.
Atlantic County aviation hub fully leased, ready to expand New tenants met at a ribbon cutting for the first building at the National Aviation Research and Technology Park on Wednesday and discussed how the high-tech facility will make networking easier.
Herrera gets new court date in domestic violence case The suspended Phillies outfielder has a new court date for early next month on domestic violence charges stemming from a May incident in Atlantic City.
Cumberland County College baseball team celebrates first national championship “It’s been a long ride all year, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world." The Dukes went 47-5 this season, including a 31-game winning streak, setting a record for best winning percentage in program history.
Check out a gallery from the parade.