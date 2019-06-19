What's in a name?

Tennessee Avenue Development

Tennessee Avenue, in Atlantic City, Monday, June 10, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Businesses and attractions in the city's South Inlet section are jointly promoting their section of the Boardwalk and surrounding blocks into a dining and entertainment district.

Petition started to change Atlantic City's government City Council will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in response to a recently launched petition effort to alter the city’s form of government. Follow reporter David Danzis on Twitter for live updates.

Graduation Central: Seniors from Pleasantville, Chartertech and Cumberland Regional high schools gave their seniors big send-offs this week. Click here for more graduation galleries. 

Atlantic County aviation hub fully leased, ready to expand New tenants met at a ribbon cutting for the first building at the National Aviation Research and Technology Park on Wednesday and discussed how the high-tech facility will make networking easier.

Herrera gets new court date in domestic violence case The suspended Phillies outfielder has a new court date for early next month on domestic violence charges stemming from a May incident in Atlantic City. 

Cumberland County College baseball team celebrates first national championship  “It’s been a long ride all year, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world." The Dukes went 47-5 this season, including a 31-game winning streak, setting a record for best winning percentage in program history.

Check out a gallery from the parade. 

Cumberland County College baseball team celebrates Championship

Cumberland County College baseball team celebrated for winning the National Championship with a parade on Wednesday in Vineland. June 19, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)