What's in a name?
Businesses and attractions in the city's South Inlet are jointly promoting their section of the Boardwalk and surrounding blocks as the North Beach dining and entertainment district.
Petition started to change Atlantic City's government. City Council will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in response to a recently launched petition effort to alter the city’s form of government. Follow Staff Writer David Danzis on Twitter for live updates.
Graduation Central: Seniors from Vineland, Atlantic County Special Services, Pleasantville, Chartertech and Cumberland Regional high schools gave their seniors big sendoffs this week. Click here for more graduation galleries.
Atlantic County aviation hub fully leased, ready to expand. New tenants met at a ribbon cutting for the first building at the National Aviation Research and Technology Park on Wednesday and discussed how the high-tech facility will make networking easier.
Herrera gets new court date in domestic violence case. The suspended Phillies outfielder has a new court date for early next month on domestic violence charges stemming from a May incident in Atlantic City.
Cumberland County College baseball team celebrates first national championship. “It’s been a long ride all year, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world." The Dukes went 47-5 this season, including a 31-game winning streak, setting a record for best winning percentage in program history. Check out a gallery from the parade.