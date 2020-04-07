Sentencing of former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who pleaded guilty to defrauding a youth basketball program out of tens of thousands of dollars, was postponed for a third time. Gilliam is scheduled to be sentenced May 19 in U.S. District Court in Camden, according to court records.
A long-term care facility in North Cape May has 27 COVID-19 cases. Fifteen residents and 11 staff at Victoria Manor in North Cape May tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release by the Cape May County Health Department.
The Hamilton Mall's parking lot in Mays Landing has been approved for a COVID-19 testing site by the state Monday, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said. Testing at the Hamilton site begins April 9 for health care workers and first responders by appointment through the county Office of Emergency Preparedness.
Snow-free conditions and mild weather have allowed the New Jersey Forest Fire Service to conduct widespread burning, leading officials to believe that a less intense wildfire season may be on the way. The South Jersey area saw the least amount of snow this snow season since records were kept in 1895, said David Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist.
The biggest jackpots scored at Atlantic City casinos in March included $500,000 on March 4 through online betting at borgatacasino.com. Someone also won $299,410 on March 8 on TR WHEEL at Caesars Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.
For the mayor of every Cape May County municipality, discouragement is the main tool in asking out-of-state property owners to please avoid coming to the county to ride out the crisis. Nice weather in the near future could prove an issue as people cooped up at home look to shed their cabin fever.
