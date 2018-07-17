The North Vineland All Stars Baseball team defeated Cherry Hill 6-3 on Monday in Gloucester City to win the Junior League sectional tournament.
After trailing 3-2 in the sixth inning, Dominic Lopergolo hit a two-run double with the bases loaded to put North Vineland in the lead. Xavier Cortez pitched five innings while Preston Koerkel and Josue Rosario pitched relief.
North Vineland finished 8-0 and advances to the Junior League state tournament, which will begin next week in Bergen County.
— Matthew Gitsas