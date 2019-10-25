Officials in North Wildwood are calling for bids for renovations to the city's beach patrol headquarters.The contract includes labor, equipment and materials needed to gut the structure, remove decks and ramps and put in new roof as well as new mechanical, electrical and plumbing, among other projects. Bids will be read at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 in City Hall, 901 Atlantic Avenue.
