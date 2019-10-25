The North Wildwood Beach Patrol dedicated a new lifeboat Saturday June 16, 2018, in the memory of past North Wildwood lifeguards James Beschen and Michael Callahan, who were killed in Vietnam in 1966 and 1969, marking the 50th anniversary of their namesake race, the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Race held in North Wildwood each summer. Members of both the Beschen and Callahan families attended the dedication of the new lifeboat, which will be used by the NWBP in lifeguard races this summer. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)