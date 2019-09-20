Officials in North Wildwood are calling for bids for labor, equipment and materials to repair and replace concrete sidewalks, curbs, gutters and concrete pavement in the city. Bids will be read at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 in the City Hall Court Room, 901 Atlantic Avenue.
