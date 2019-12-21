North Wildwood officials called for bids for a construction project on East 22nd Avenue between Surf Avenue and the Boardwalk. Work includes street and utility reconstruction to include replacement of sanitary sewer mains, storm drainage improvements and ADA complain curb ramps. Bids will be read at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 in the city hall court room, 901 Atlantic Avenue. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments