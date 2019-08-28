City officials in North Wildwood are calling for bids for the restoration of utility trenches, include milling the existing asphalt surface two inches in depth, sweeping, cleaning, hot tacking the surface, construction of two inches thick HMA surface course and hot applied rubberized joint sealing the surface joints.
Officials are also bidding out for a project to repair and replace concrete sidewalks, curbs, gutters and concrete pavement, as necessary within the city.
The deadline for bids on both projects is 3 p.m. Sept. 4.