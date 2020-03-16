All city buildings in the City of North Wildwood are closed to the general public until further notice. Recreation programs are also canceled.
“It is important now that we do our best to protect our most vulnerable, at risk, and through the closing of our public buildings to the general public, we are doing just that,” said Mayor Patrick Rosenello. “We ask our residents and property-owners to please be patient during this difficult time, and we will keep the public updated of any new policies and procedures in the coming days and weeks as they become available.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.