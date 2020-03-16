All city buildings in the City of North Wildwood are closed to the general public until further notice. Recreation programs are also canceled.

“It is important now that we do our best to protect our most vulnerable, at risk, and through the closing of our public buildings to the general public, we are doing just that,” said Mayor Patrick Rosenello. “We ask our residents and property-owners to please be patient during this difficult time, and we will keep the public updated of any new policies and procedures in the coming days and weeks as they become available.”

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

