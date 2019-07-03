North Wildwood Bike Parade

North Wildwood Fourth of July Bike Parade along Atlantic Ave. Tuesday July 04, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

July 4 from 8:15 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. parade begins; prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated bikes in red, white and blue; parade begins at Ninth and Atlantic avenues, proceeds north to First and Surf avenues, free. 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments