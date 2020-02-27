Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Damon Lane 21, of Vineland, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance-marijuana over 50g.
Davon Lee 21, of Wildwood, was arrested Dec. 6th and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana over 50g, and obstruction.
Ronald Tolomeo 62, of Little Falls, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kareem Protain 25, of Queens, New York, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contempt of court.
Heather Zilavetz 30, of Bayville, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Joseph Abbott 61, of Wildwood, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with theft.
Jarrett Banks 38, of Wildwood Crest, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, and contempt of court.
Chloe Goldstein 18, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Angelina Rosica 29, of Rio Grande, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with fugitive from justice, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contempt of court.
Tyrhine Brooks 25, of Cape May, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacqueline Striano 51, of Blackwood, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Robert Reinhart 51, of North Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with certain persons not to possess a weapon, and possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dorothy Irons 41, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with theft.
Christopher Vesper 27, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with hindering apprehension, and possession of marijuana under 50g.
Joseph Steel, 39, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with hindering apprehension, possession CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession drug paraphernalia)
Mark Little 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Christopher Jones 61, of North Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Donna Braun 65, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Jonathan Aletriz-Pagan 35, of Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with driving while intoxicated, and under the influence of CDS.
