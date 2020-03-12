Based on the recommendation provided by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy during today’s press conference regarding the status if the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) throughput the state, the North Wildwood Ceremony & Parade scheduled for this Saturday, March 14 is hereby cancelled.

“Safety for our residents and visitors is paramount, and based on the President’s press conference last night, as well as the governor’s press conference today, I find it to be in the city’s best interest for the safety of our residents to cancel the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Ceremony/Parade,” said Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments