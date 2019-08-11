The 44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Hereford Inlet at First and Surf avenues.

The 20-mile counter-clockwise race for doubles crews around Wildwood island will end at the 15th Avenue beach in North Wildwood.

North Wildwood Beach Patrol captain Bill Ciavarelli, the race director, said Sunday that 21 crews have entered the race, and that registration ends at 6 p.m. Monday. Ciavarelli said there will be eight crews consisting of former winners of the race, and 11 beach patrols will be represented.

Set to go are defending champions Darrick Kobierowski and Terry McGovern of Wildwood Crest, who won in 2 hours, 46 minutes, 15 seconds in 2018. Kobierowski and McGovern also won the race from 2014 to 2016.

Also entered are Cape May’s John Knies and Rob Moran, who were second last year, and the alumni crew of Carl Smallwood Jr. and B.J. Fox, who finished third in 2018. Wildwood’s Steve McGuinn and Brandon Joyce, winners in 2017 and fourth last year, are also back.

The event honors the late Tarbotton, who started the race in 1976 as a member of the North Wildwood City Council.

