9/11 Ceremony

Members of the Wildwood and North Wildwood Fire Departments take part in Monday’s 9-11 ceremony on Pacific Avenue in downtown Wildwood.

The city’s remembrance service will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at 16th and Central avenues.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments