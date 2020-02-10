Northfield officials are looking for a tenant to lease a property with an existing cell phone tower at 1600 Shore Road. Interested tenants can submit answers to a list of questions located in the public notice to mcanesi@cityofnorthfield.org or make a presentation at a council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. March 10. 

