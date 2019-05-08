Northfield — A 28-year-old woman said a man assaulted her as she jogged through Birch Grove Park Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Northfield Police responded to a call for assistance around 4:30 p.m. The jogger said a man dropped his pants and masturbated, lunging for her collar. She was able to push his hand away and flee, police said.
The woman described her attacker as a thin white or Hispanic man between the ages of 25 and 35, standing around 5'11 with dark hair, a round face and a slight mustache, wearing a black hoodie and gray sweat pants.
Police said "a perimeter was set in place" but the attacker was not found.
They had some advice for those that use the park.
"Please keep in mind to exercise in groups of two or more in isolated areas," a press release said. "If this is not possible please use well-travelled areas."
They gave out the same advice in 2017 when a 26-year-old walker had to fight a man off with her car keys. She said a man put her in a bear hug from behind and grabbed her crotch before she scratched his face with her keys.