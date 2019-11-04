Nov. 7, 2012

The Press of Atlantic City's Nov. 7, 2012 edition. 

This will forever be known as the post-Superstorm Sandy snow storm. Not even two weeks removed from the destruction and devastation of the storm, 2.5 inches of snow fell on that date as rain turned to snow. 

The heavy, wet snow, accumulated on debris yet to be carried away, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly noted. 18,000 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power. 

Nov. 7, 2012 Part 2

The Press of Atlantic City's story on the snow continued in the A section. 

