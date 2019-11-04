This will forever be known as the post-Superstorm Sandy snow storm. Not even two weeks removed from the destruction and devastation of the storm, 2.5 inches of snow fell on that date as rain turned to snow.
The heavy, wet snow, accumulated on debris yet to be carried away, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly noted. 18,000 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.