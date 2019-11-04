Two days before, South Jersey Nov. 20 with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. However, as The Press archives show, strong winds swept through on Tuesday. Which, presumably, was an icy wind, enough for 1.5 inches of snow to fall Nov. 22.

Nov. 22, 1989 newspaper

The Press archives reported that Public Works crews were preparing for a snowy day to come.  

Talk about cold turkey, that snow pack and cold air lingered into Thanksgiving the following day. Both the high and low temperatures are record cold to this day, with a high of 31 and a frigid low of 10 degrees. 

