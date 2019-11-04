Two days before, South Jersey Nov. 20 with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. However, as The Press archives show, strong winds swept through on Tuesday. Which, presumably, was an icy wind, enough for 1.5 inches of snow to fall Nov. 22.
Talk about cold turkey, that snow pack and cold air lingered into Thanksgiving the following day. Both the high and low temperatures are record cold to this day, with a high of 31 and a frigid low of 10 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.