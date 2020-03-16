At this time of year the beavers are busy preparing for winter, and it's time to set beaver traps and secure a store of warm fur before the swamps freeze over. 

From: https://www.moonconnection.com/full-moon-names.phtml

Time of full moon: 4:30 a.m.

From: https://www.farmersalmanac.com/full-moon-dates-and-times

Tags

Load comments