TRAIL BLAZERS AT NUGGETS game 7
When: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Need to know: A series that had a four-overtime game is going to go the distance, and that’s fitting. Portland’s two top scorers, Lillard and CJ McCollum, have combined for 311 points in the series. Denver’s two top scorers, Jokic and Jamal Murray, have combined for 309. Given how the star power seems to cancel out, expect Game 7 to be decided by a third option or role player who steps up.
Injury watch: Rotations aren’t expected to change much, if at all, for either team going into Game 7.
Keep an eye on: Denver’s 3-point shooting. The Nuggets beat the Spurs in a Game 7 despite going 2 for 20 from beyond the arc. They can’t expect to do that again and beat the Blazers.
Pressure is on: Slightly more on Denver, simply because the Nuggets are home. Being on the road may actually keep Portland somewhat loose.