EHT vs ACIT basketball

ACIT Nurridin Abdur-rahmann #14 drives to the basket against Egg Harbor Township Ethan Dodd #5 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday Feb 4, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Nurridin Abdur-Rahmann

ACIT

6-1 Senior Guard

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments