The National Women’s Hockey League is moving ahead with plans to open its fifth season with or without more than 200 players who have pledged to not compete in North America next season.
The NWHL released a statement saying it “respects the wishes of all players to consider their options,” and remains open to meeting with them to address concerns.
The five-team U.S. league then announced it has already established plans to begin next season, including increased salaries and offering a 50-50 split of revenues coming from league-level sponsorships and media rights deals.
One reason several players, including U.S. star Hilary Knight, left the NWHL was the league’s decision to cut salaries in half a little over a month into its second year of existence.
Basketball
Nets star busted for pot: Brooklyn Nets All-Star D’Angelo Russell was detained at LaGuardia Airport after a small amount of marijuana was found in his luggage by TSA personnel.
A spokeswoman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Russell was issued a summons for possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and released. It happened Wednesday night.
Newsday says the former No. 2 pick then flew to Louisville, Kentucky, where his father lives.
Celtics’ Ainge has 2nd heart attack: Boston Celtics President Danny Ainge had a mild heart attack and is expected to fully recover.
The 60-year-old executive received immediate medical attention Tuesday night in Milwaukee, the team said in a statement Thursday. The Celtics were facing the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. Ainge, who also had a mild heart attack in 2009, was scheduled to return to Boston.
Golf
McIlroy tied for lead at Wells Fargo: Rory McIlroy looked every bit like a player who has won twice at the Wells Fargo Championship.
He just didn’t feel like one.
Twice when he was out of position off the tee, he managed to make birdies. He missed a 4-foot birdie putt after his most amazing recovery of all. And late in his round Thursday, he ran off three straight birdies for a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen at 5-under 66, his lowest start in 10 appearances at Quail Hollow.
Baseball
Kluber breaks forearm: Cleveland ace Corey Kluber broke his right forearm when he was hit by a line drive during the Indians’ 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.
Kluber (2-3) was struck by Brian Anderson’s comebacker in the fifth inning. The Indians said he will be re-evaluated in Cleveland on Thursday.
The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner allowed eight hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings, which left his ERA at 5.80.
