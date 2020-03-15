New York City will close the nation's largest public school system on Monday, sending over 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the decision to close schools through at least April 20 and possibly for the school year, following a growing number of school closures in communities and entire states around the country and mounting pressure in New York from residents, City Council members and others.
The mayor called it a “very troubling moment, a moment when I’m just distraught at having to take this action, but I became convinced over the course of today that there is no other choice.”
King of Prussia mall, in Philly suburb, closes: Earlier Sunday, one of the nation's largest malls, in suburban Philadelphia, has closed amid a call from Gov. Tom Wolf for nonessential businesses to close to help stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases in the commonwealth increased to at least 66.
The mall is in suburban Philadelphia's Montgomery County, Pennsylvania's hardest hit by the virus, with at least 24 cases out of the state's total.
The security office of the King of Prussia mall said Sunday the mall was closed until further notice.
1 of the positive cases is Lehigh County hospital worker: One of the new positive cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania is a staffer at Lehigh Valley Hospital-17th Street, officials with the health network said Sunday.
It's the first positive case in Lehigh County and was earlier reported by the state Department of Health.
California governor calls for closure of all bars, wineries: California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the nation's most populous state and urged seniors and people with chronic health conditions to isolate themselves at home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The state also will reduce occupancy in restaurants by half to keep people farther away from each other, Newsom said at a news conference.
— Associated Press
